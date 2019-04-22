The Mueller report sends mixed messages to the American public. The evidence gathered and examined thus far by the Mueller team is interpreted to be necessary but not sufficient. The report raises two questions that absolutely need to be answered by Congress: The first is the broader topic of the Russian interference in U.S. elections in general, and the second is the extent of insufficiency of evidence on the obstruction-of-justice issue. What is sufficient evidence in this context? How can Congress seek the “missing evidence”?

The House Judiciary Committee should not waste time and resources in scheduling hearing after hearing but rather devise strategies to use the Mueller report to gather further evidence to see if it could establish firm grounds for obstruction of justice by President Trump. These undertakings by Congress are mandatory exercises in democracy, not to be construed as an effort to frustrate and end the presidency of Mr. Trump. Congress, including Republican senators, owes it to the American public. Such oversight is exactly what we need now to restore confidence in the branches of our government. If Mr. Trump wants to demonstrate that he respects the Constitution and the American public, he owes it bigly to cooperate with Congress in addressing the questions.

Shree Iyengar, Severn

Kathleen Parker’s April 21 op-ed, “Easter, and this ungodly episode,” devoted its third paragraph to a single sentence summing up the Mueller report: “There was no collusion.” Yet special counsel Robert S. Mueller III made no such finding. His report explicitly excluded “collusion” from its scope, focusing instead on criminal conspiracy.

The difference matters enormously, because a range of actions documented in the report — from coordinating messaging with the Russians to suggesting preferred timing for the release of stolen information — falls squarely into common public understanding of collusion, even while falling short of prosecutable conspiracy. President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr have each, for reasons of their own, sought to conflate the two. But isn’t The Post’s job to clarify this deception rather than to repeat it — even in an article on the opinion pages?

Richard N. Mott, Arlington