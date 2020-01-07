That would be a tragic legacy from the Trump presidency. It might yet be necessary to prevent total chaos.
John A. Bacon Jr., Exeter, N.H.
Regarding the Jan. 4 front-page article “Threats, deployments after U.S. strike”:
The United States took revenge by killing Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani for his attacks on Americans. Now is the moment for diplomacy. The United States is one of the most powerful nations in the world. It is 2020 and time to be civilized and realize that taking revenge is just an endless process leading to more destruction.
Diplomacy might lead to a more peaceful situation between Iran and the United States.
Marilyn R. Cohen, Silver Spring