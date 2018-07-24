Juliet Corwin overlooked in her July 21 op-ed, “Between the hearing and the Deaf,” the history of deaf education. In the United States, things got off to a good start at the American School for the Deaf in 1817 in Connecticut, with signing as the medium of instruction. But, starting in the early 1880s, oralism, the exclusive use of spoken language to teach deaf children, became widely accepted. At an 1880 conference in Milan on deaf education, the rallying cry was “The gesture kills the word!” Sign language was strictly forbidden in classrooms and dorms, and students were punished for using it. Children were forced to learn to speak through a wide range of tactics, and the efforts were frequently unsuccessful. This situation persisted for nearly 90 years all over the world.

Since the mid-1970s, sign language has begun to be allowed back as the medium of instruction, and deaf children can once again receive academic content through a language they understand and be members of a community. Given the history of oppression of the language, it is not surprising at all that American Sign Language and other sign languages are highly valued and form the core of Deaf culture.

Furthermore, a number of adult ASL users have opted to be implanted. Being a skilled ASL user and member of the community and being implanted are not mutually exclusive.

Ceil Lucas, Elkridge

The writer is a professor emerita

at Gallaudet University.

My son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren are hearing-impaired. With the exception of my son, they all have cochlear implants. Cochlear implants are truly remarkable devices that have enabled users to fit into a hearing world with ease. Not a day goes by that I do not appreciate this amazing technology. Coupled with Cued Speech, an alternative form of communication to American Sign Language, invented by R. Orin Cornett in the 1960s, cochlear implants are now used throughout the world to enable deaf people to easily get along in a hearing society.

American Sign Language is almost useless in the mainstream because few hearing people sign. However, Cued Speech and cochlear implants go hand in hand to enable the deaf to speak clearly and to function in community and business environments. It’s important to make all options available to the deaf, and Cued Speech combined with cochlear implants is another viable option for enabling the deaf to verbally communicate effectively.

Barry F. Scher, Annapolis

The writer is a former member of the Board of Advisors of Gallaudet University.