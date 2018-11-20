Regarding the Nov. 16 editorial “Far from Britain’s finest hour” and front-page article “May clings to her Brexit deal as support withers”:

The editorial, after chronicling the political fisticuffs, pointed out that the nub of the debate between Prime Minister Theresa May and hardcore Brexiteers in her own Conservative Party has to do with fudging the “most intractable issue” — the border between the Republic of Ireland (a remaining European Union member) and Northern Ireland — by establishing a “customs union” that may endure indefinitely. The editorial then gave a nod of plausibility to the Brexiteer faction’s concern that this would come at a cost to Britain’s sovereignty.

It would have been helpful to readers at this point to explain just what a “customs union” entails — the benefits and any detriments. Neither the editorial nor the article provided the context by which readers can evaluate the merits of Ms. May’s compromise vs. her estranged colleagues’ objections. Instead, the stories dwell on the political thunderbolts being exchanged within Ms. May’s party and with the European Union.

Kenneth Barry, Vienna

The Nov. 16 editorial on Brexit certainly was correct in saying that the current state of affairs is not Britain’s finest hour. But this is not because of false promises made by Brexit supporters; it is because the negotiations on the British side have been led by a Remain-supporting prime minister backed by a Remain-supporting chancellor of the exchequer and a Remain-supporting, unelected civil servant who has been put in charge of the negotiations over the head of two Brexit secretaries. These three see Brexit as a problem rather than an opportunity, and have consistently caved in to the European Union’s demands rather than negotiate from a position of strength.

To take just one example, there is no legal basis for Britain to have to pay a so-called divorce bill. The offer to pay this money should have been withheld until the outlines of a fairer deal became clear. But that would have required leaders with Churchillian qualities; they are not in evidence in the current British government.

Peter Fisher, Fredericksburg