On Aug. 16, my wife and I drove to Raleigh, N.C., to visit our daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren. My daughter’s house is exactly 303 miles from our home in Fulton. If we drove at an average speed of 60 mph, it should take us five hours and three minutes to get to Raleigh. This time, it took us nine hours and 20 minutes, all because of the stretch of Interstate 95 from the District to Richmond.

Virginia has been working on this stretch of I-95 for more than a decade, and the state is no closer to finishing the job. What are the major problems? Mismanagement? Incompetence? Lack of financial resources? What priority does this stretch of I-95 have?

When I cross the American Legion Bridge and enter Northern Virginia, I just shudder. Visiting Tysons for a shopping trip is not on my agenda. It’s a road race for the Mixing Bowl. If you drive at 60, you will be run over. Whoever designed the Mixing Bowl should be ashamed. Lafayette is turning over in his grave.

In the middle of the worse congestion on our recent trip, it took one hour to go 19 miles. Virginia should be really proud. Since we will not give up seeing our daughter and her family, I’d like to know when to expect improvement in the D.C.-to-Richmond stretch.

Patrick Tunison, Fulton

Read more letters to the editor.