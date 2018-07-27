What was the meaning of Anne Midgette’s July 22 Critic’s Notebook, “A bad case of Bernstein burnout” [Arts & Style]? Not only was Leonard Bernstein the composer of my favorite musical, “Candide,” but he was also a charismatic music educator to thousands of children with his Young People’s Concerts. The critic complained of Bernstein’s bad manners (is she Miss Manners?), but the indisputable fact is that Bernstein was a genius as a composer, teacher and conductor.

Ellen Berlow, Washington

In regard to Anne Midgette’s essay on Leonard Bernstein and his music, perhaps a quote attributed to the composer says it best: “I’ve been all over the world and I’ve never seen a statue of a critic.”

Leonard Wartofsky, Chevy Chase