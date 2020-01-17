Left out of the excellent Jan. 14 editorial “Tax sugary drinks in the District” was that the beverage industry targets communities of color in its advertising campaigns, knowingly contributing to the sickness and death of our families and friends.

According to the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, black teenagers see 17.1 television ads per day for junk food and sugary drinks, compared with only 7.8 ads per day for white teenagers. This industry profits from keeping us hooked. Keeping us hooked keeps us sick.

We have watched the same industry swoop into Wards 5, 7 and 8 since the legislation was introduced. The industry has set up a fake grass-roots organization (the Alliance for an Affordable DC) and is seeking to pit our community against itself. Who benefits? The same industry that lines its pockets while we suffer from preventable diseases at rates twice as high as the national average.

Stuart Anderson, Washington

The writer is founder and director of Friends and Family of Incarcerated People and co-founder
of Don’t Mute My Health.