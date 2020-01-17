We have watched the same industry swoop into Wards 5, 7 and 8 since the legislation was introduced. The industry has set up a fake grass-roots organization (the Alliance for an Affordable DC) and is seeking to pit our community against itself. Who benefits? The same industry that lines its pockets while we suffer from preventable diseases at rates twice as high as the national average.
Stuart Anderson, Washington
The writer is founder and director of Friends and Family of Incarcerated People and co-founder
of Don’t Mute My Health.