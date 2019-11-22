Congress recently passed legislation making additional types of animal cruelty a federal crime. I hope this pushes Montgomery County to act regarding its own animal cruelty.

I’ve been a Montgomery County resident for more than 30 years, raising a family in the Bethesda area. I’ve seen an increasing amount of open and wooded land being developed for housing and commercial uses. Some of the development has been good, some not so good, but all likely inevitable. An unfortunate byproduct has been the impact on the land’s previous occupants: the wild deer, rabbits, foxes, opossums, etc., who must now forage for food and shelter elsewhere. I frequently see at least four deer and at least one rabbit in my backyard. I’ve given up planting anything that looks edible. My hostas were nibbled to death years ago. This year, every bud on my day lilies was eaten before blooming.

These animals are suffering. With less land, there is less food to go around. And with more development, there are more cars. On a recent walk along Montrose Parkway bordering Rockville, I saw poised to cross the road a buck who at some point had been hit by a car. He had one hobbled leg and a damaged haunch. It was pathetic watching him cross. I’m not a fan of hunting, but if the only other choice is to cull these beautiful animals by starvation and car accidents, then sign me up.

Montgomery County and the developers it allows to build owe these animals a dignified death.

Joseph P. Petito, Rockville

