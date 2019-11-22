I’ve been a Montgomery County resident for more than 30 years, raising a family in the Bethesda area. I’ve seen an increasing amount of open and wooded land being developed for housing and commercial uses. Some of the development has been good, some not so good, but all likely inevitable. An unfortunate byproduct has been the impact on the land’s previous occupants: the wild deer, rabbits, foxes, opossums, etc., who must now forage for food and shelter elsewhere. I frequently see at least four deer and at least one rabbit in my backyard. I’ve given up planting anything that looks edible. My hostas were nibbled to death years ago. This year, every bud on my day lilies was eaten before blooming.