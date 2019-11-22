These animals are suffering. With less land, there is less food to go around. And with more development, there are more cars. On a recent walk along Montrose Parkway bordering Rockville, I saw poised to cross the road a buck who at some point had been hit by a car. He had one hobbled leg and a damaged haunch. It was pathetic watching him cross. I’m not a fan of hunting, but if the only other choice is to cull these beautiful animals by starvation and car accidents, then sign me up.
Montgomery County and the developers it allows to build owe these animals a dignified death.
Joseph P. Petito, Rockville
AD
AD