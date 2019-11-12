The article cited the popularity of cricket among American-born Gen Z children of South Asian immigrants. Although a Gen Z American of South Asian origin can be exposed to cricket through social media, having family members who actively emphasize cricket plays a critical role in having these Gen Z Americans continue to practice this aspect of their heritage. Without significant familial influence, Gen Z children of South Asian immigrants will not have as much interest in cricket as those who have family who are highly passionate about the sport.
Surya Balamurugadass, Herndon
