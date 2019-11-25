I appreciated Arthur C. Brooks’s Nov. 17 Sunday Opinion essay, “Eternal life? No thanks, I’d rather learn not to fear death.” People have to be reeducated that the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness did not mean eternal life, especially in this progressive era when people expect their fellow citizens to pay for their expensive health care with ridiculous programs such as Medicare-for-all.

The problem is that the medical/pharmaceutical-industrial complex opts for quantity of life over quality of life. It expensively fixes the standard causes of death (pandemics, heart attacks, cancer) to keep people alive as long as possible so that the complex can collect on the normal aging diseases that don’t kill people but are extremely expensive in drugs, medical care and home care.

I did not bring my children into the world to be a burden on them later. When it’s my time to go, give me death with dignity. 

Burt J. Mazia, Rockville

