The problem is that the medical/pharmaceutical-industrial complex opts for quantity of life over quality of life. It expensively fixes the standard causes of death (pandemics, heart attacks, cancer) to keep people alive as long as possible so that the complex can collect on the normal aging diseases that don’t kill people but are extremely expensive in drugs, medical care and home care.
I did not bring my children into the world to be a burden on them later. When it’s my time to go, give me death with dignity.
Burt J. Mazia, Rockville
