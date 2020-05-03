Relatively few faith-based organizations have willfully ignored measures recommended by state and local authorities to combat the pandemic. After New York City police dispersed a few thousand Hasidic mourners who crowded the streets in Brooklyn at a renowned rabbi’s funeral last week, the synagogue that organized the event acknowledged that its plans to maintain social distancing had failed — and that the police action was justified.

Still, some religious leaders have already challenged existing guidelines or suggested they are prepared to do so by going ahead with in-person worship services. That is posing a test for officials and judges to determine where to draw the line between religious liberty and public health.

The trickiness of that line-drawing is reflected in the White House’s gingerly worded draft of strictures drawn up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says religious institutions should “consider” certain guidelines. They include convening outdoor or parking lot worship, or, if services are held indoors, separating congregants by at least six feet, encouraging them to wear face masks and providing adequate ventilation. Musical programs might be provided by soloists rather than choirs, and instead of passing collection baskets, attendants might be better off using a stationary box or electronic payments, according to the CDC draft.

Those seem like modest, common-sense safeguards. But conservative faith leaders, some of them with allies in the Trump administration, seem disposed to test them. The Justice Department has already weighed in to defend a Mississippi Baptist church’s right to stage a drive-in service. And Attorney General William P. Barr has signaled that he may authorize more aggressive interventions if state and local authorities take steps that violate constitutional and civil rights. “We do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public,” he wrote. “But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.”

It is true, as Mr. Barr suggests, that a national public health emergency does not afford governors or mayors carte blanche to disregard the First Amendment. It is equally true that the First Amendment cannot negate their paramount duty to protect the lives of citizens under their jurisdiction. Churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based institutions are not self-contained communities. Their congregants may interact with neighbors, friends, lovers, grocery store personnel — and, if they get sick, health-care workers. A community’s right to safety and health in the face of a potentially mortal threat cannot be collateral damage in an absolutist interpretation of constitutional protections.

