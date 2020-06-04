I thought I had become inured to some extent to President Trump’s constant lying. However, I found myself genuinely appalled at his latest depravity when, from the White House, he pronounced himself “your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters” while explosions and shots were heard as his security forces shot tear gas and rubber bullets at people legally gathered in a public space and then beat and arrested them without any warning or explanation. There are seemingly no laws requiring the president of the United States to display any veracity or decency, but what legal authority can he possibly cite to allow him to launch a physical attack against law-abiding citizens of this nation?

Walter Bohdaniw, Silver Spring

David Von Drehle wrote in his May 31 op-ed that “We can’t trust police if they can’t police themselves.” How true. Charles Ramsey, the retired head of the police departments in Philadelphia and the District, spoke recently about the upgrades implemented in police training to address some of the issues that have arisen recently with police misconduct. He spoke about police sensitivity and bias training, crisis de-escalation training and recognizing and dealing with mentally ill subjects. 

Police academies may have improved their training to address these topics, but the reality is when an officer joins the rank and file, he or she is retrained and influenced by the old-timers, many of whom are still racist and adhere to the old ways of doing things. The systemic undercurrent of bias and bad attitudes continues to thrive in many police departments. Add to this that the police candidates screening process is not wholly successful in identifying and culling out those candidates who hide their prejudices and bullying tendencies. Let’s address the issues at their source. There are good police officers who do not carry any baggage with them on the job and who exhibit care for all human beings with whom they come into contact.

Nick De Cerchio, Lewes, Del.