David Von Drehle wrote in his May 31 op-ed that “ We can’t trust police if they can’t police themselves .” How true. Charles Ramsey, the retired head of the police departments in Philadelphia and the District, spoke recently about the upgrades implemented in police training to address some of the issues that have arisen recently with police misconduct. He spoke about police sensitivity and bias training, crisis de-escalation training and recognizing and dealing with mentally ill subjects.

Police academies may have improved their training to address these topics, but the reality is when an officer joins the rank and file, he or she is retrained and influenced by the old-timers, many of whom are still racist and adhere to the old ways of doing things. The systemic undercurrent of bias and bad attitudes continues to thrive in many police departments. Add to this that the police candidates screening process is not wholly successful in identifying and culling out those candidates who hide their prejudices and bullying tendencies. Let’s address the issues at their source. There are good police officers who do not carry any baggage with them on the job and who exhibit care for all human beings with whom they come into contact.