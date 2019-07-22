The July 17 Wednesday Opinion essay from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), “Americans are better than Trump’s racism,” was positive and optimistic, but I think events of the past couple of years prove him wrong. This is exactly what the United States — or at least a large part of it — is.

We can’t begin to solve this problem unless we honestly accept reality and acknowledge that the United States’ “original sin” is still with us. The president continues to spout racist and nativist filth, yet roughly 45 percent of Americans approve of him as president, his approval rating among Republicans is at 90 percent, and our Republican representatives and senators meekly fall in line and support him. While I don’t know whether all of these people are racist, it is clear that it is not a disqualifying factor to these people that the president is racist.

Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” President Trump has shown us, many times over, who he is. And a large number of our fellow citizens are okay with it.

Gary Sanders, Alexandria

Given my own European family roots, I am blessed beyond measure to be married to a woman whose family roots are in Nigeria, Cameroon and several other African countries. Her ancestors arrived here a long time before the president’s family, though they arrived in chains (explaining why she also has Scottish DNA). She is a loyal, hard-working American who also can speak from firsthand experience about how the United States has come up short in treating all people justly.

For several years, she lived in Greenville, N.C., the site of the president’s latest political rally [“New rallying cry stirs emotions, further dividing the nation,” front page, July 19]. To the cheering crowd there, I say: You did not just participate in an ugly, racist attack on four duly elected members of Congress whose politics you do not like. You denigrated my wife — and tens of millions of fine Americans like her.

Michael Toman, Bethesda

