Regarding the Dec. 23 Travel article “A new calm in Colombia”:

Reading, I was embarrassed of the writer’s representation of an American abroad. At 18, I’ve traveled throughout Latin America — specifically Puerto Rico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Holding these experiences close to my heart, I felt dismayed reading the writer’s description of her time in Colombia: “The cold shower, brief generator outage and dinner of fried plantains accompanied by a mound of shredded cheese.”

The complaint about food hit hard. Universally, food is an expression of hospitality. Trying new foods requires broadening your horizons, but it’s usually rewarding. The comment about plantains and a “mound” of cheese was shocking. It spurned the hospitality of the Colombian people and felt completely devoid of gratitude.

I’ve eaten the food of all the places I traveled. I wasn’t always a good sport about it, but I was 10 years old. As I grew up, I stopped complaining. I took cold showers in Puerto Rico and the Salvadoran highlands, and I was fine. In all the places I’ve been lucky to have traveled, I was mindful about coming across as an ignorant tourist and, because of that, I gained insight that I carry through life.

Catherine Reisert, Washington