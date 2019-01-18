Regarding Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 16 op-ed, “What did they do with Lindsey Graham?”:

Poor Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). He tries to change his political colors as fast as his party’s leader — to no avail. He, as well as most of the minority of Americans who voted for President Trump, probably have realized they made a mistake. But pride and fear of embarrassment have led them to justify their leader’s erratic behavior and the abrogation of the principles they once stood for. They fell for a con man with no probity who has acted this way his entire life. A lot of other folks have been fleeced by him. Everyone makes mistakes.

We, the majority, should forgive them, not humiliate them, when they finally turn their back on the creature they let loose in the White House. Perhaps the country could then start to heal. That would truly help make America great, as it has always been.

Andrew Boyd, Arlington