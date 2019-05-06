I awoke last Wednesday to a ruling that allows the International Association of Athletics Federations to discriminate against women who have naturally occurring levels of higher testosterone — women such as Caster Semenya, the South African Olympic track and field champion [“Semenya loses her appeal in landmark gender case,” Sports, May 2].

Ms. Semenya has been subjected to humiliating procedures to define her biology based on a binary scale of what defines “gender,” and now, the only thing standing in her way of continuing to compete is the number of nanomoles of testosterone in her blood.

Competitive athletics reeks of biological advantages. I’ve watched people celebrate male biological outliers such as Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and many others. Yet when that spotlight turns to women with biological advantages, praise and celebration are nowhere to be found. Perhaps Ms. Semenya will opt to chemically alter her body to align with a court’s ruling on “gender”; perhaps not.

Whatever she decides, I’ll be watching her in all her glory, unable to convey what her resilience means to me, but unable to look away.

Emily Stets, Washington

The writer works in the Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program.

In Monica Hesse’s May 3 Style column, “Olympian can’t get a nanomole of justice,” she wondered why the genetic abnormalities of Michael Phelps are celebrated while those of Caster Semenya are deemed unfair. Ms. Hesse neglected the obvious reason: If women’s athletics were not a separate category from men’s athletics, they would effectively cease to exist. Therefore, if you care about preserving women’s sports — which we all should — you need a way to distinguish between men and women.

Whatever bright line is chosen, 5 nanomoles of testosterone per liter or other, will inevitably be arbitrary. It’s absurd to say that, at 4.99 nmol/L an athlete can compete as a woman, but at 5.01 nmol/L, that athlete must compete as a man. But it’s equally absurd to say that a U.S. citizen is a child at 17 years and 364 days but an adult at 18 years. The line is absurd anywhere, but it has to be drawn somewhere.

The International Association of Athletics Federations should have taken more care with Ms. Semenya’s case, and it certainly should make absolutely clear that its ruling is not on an athlete’s identity but on the rules of fair play. Its decision makes sense.

Benjamin Harris, Washington