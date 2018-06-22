Former senator Bob Dole (R-Kan.) poses with Michele Menkes, left, and Tara Brooks while Higgins, Brooks’s service dog, gets water from Jeff Menkes at the National World War II Memorial in Washington on June 9. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

What a contrast in leadership. “ ‘We’re all in this together’: Bob Dole’s final mission” [front page, June 19], described Bob Dole, a 94-year-old former senator and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, greeting veterans at the National World War II Memorial every Saturday despite the ravages of war injuries and age.

“It’s just about the one public service left that I’m doing,” Mr. Dole said. “It’s another opportunity to say thank you.” Where are the Republicans today with that kind of heart, courage and gratitude for what our country has stood for and stood up to since World War II? I wonder what Mr. Dole thinks of the president who glorifies dictators and traumatizes children, and the Congress that enables him.

Susan Post, Chevy Chase