Monica Hesse was right to point out in her June 17 Style column, “Melania is no Jackie O, but who would want to be? ,” the realm of “wounded femininity” that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Melania Trump seem to share. That said, there is an impossibly deep divide between the legacy of the Kennedy White House and that of the current residents.

While Ms. Kennedy once remarked on her husband’s lack of musical taste, saying his favorite song was “Hail to the Chief,” it’s worth remembering that performances at the White House in the all-too-brief Kennedy years included Pablo Casals, Leonard Bernstein, the American Ballet Theatre, Igor Stravinsky, Isaac Stern, students from Interlochen Arts Academy and Concerts for Young People. Subsequent presidents from both parties regularly honored the arts and literature and made cultural events a central feature of their tenure.

What examples do we have from the Trumps? A visit from Kid Rock and Ted Nugent (who, mercifully, did not perform)? Despite John F. Kennedy’s seemingly unformed musical tastes, the presence of the Kennedy Center in Washington denotes the recognition that part of a first family’s obligation is to provide a showcase for what’s best in our country, that beyond industrial strength and military power is a shared love of and appreciation for the power of music, dance, literature, scholarship and art. Instead of the establishment of a leading cultural institution such as the Kennedy Center, we have Trump Tower, a gilded monument to ego, criminality and avarice.

Howard Bass, Arlington

