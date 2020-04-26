In his April 23 op-ed, “A chance to recage the executive lion,” George F. Will wrote that “the [House Judiciary] committee” claims that, “beginning with George Washington . . . presidents ‘overwhelmingly recognized Congress’s right to information and fully complied with requests or sought to accommodate Congress’s interests.’ ”
In 1794, after the controversial and unpopular Jay Treaty, renegotiating our trade agreements with Great Britain, was signed, members of Congress demanded that they be allowed to review all documents pertaining to the behind-the-scenes treaty negotiations. President George Washington did turn over some documents to the Senate, but he refused to turn over any documents to the House because it plays no role in approving treaties.