Thanks to Jacques Mather for his Nov. 14 op-ed, “Why doctors like me can’t ‘stay in our lane,’ ” which brought to light another view of the carnage that’s being endured in our nation.

Gun violence is an abomination of a civilized society. The status quo cannot and must not continue. We have become “America the Beautiful” with endless rivers of blood running through it. A nation living in fear. Dr. Mather’s article deserves to be in newspapers across the country to touch people’s hearts and wake us up to meaningful, appropriate action.

Lynne Atherton-Dat, Arlington

The Nov. 14 editorial “What the doctors ordered” supported the American College of Physicians and the Twitter hashtag #ThisIsOurLane. Perhaps their lane might include the approximately 250,000 Americans who die each year from medical error. This is an order of magnitude higher than gun homicides. Perhaps a contributing factor toward polarization is people’s preoccupation with their neighbors. There’s that adage about glass houses and stones.

Matthew Makovi, Silver Spring

Gun owners should make a financial contribution toward the medical costs that firearms inflict upon society.

Automobile owners are required to carry liability insurance. Shouldn’t the same apply to those who own guns (constitutional rights aside)? Why do victims and society have to bear all the costs of the irresponsible use of firearms? Compulsory liability insurance would appropriately shift much of this terrible cost to gun owners and insurance companies, with the added benefit that insurers would (in their own financial interest) limit gun ownership to responsible parties.

Daniel Meijer, Silver Spring