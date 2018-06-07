According to the June 3 front-page article “President’s lawyers assert full power over Justice probes,” it appears the clear thrust of President Trump’s lawyers is that, in at least some respects, Mr. Trump is above the law because he is the president. This argument contradicts the fundamental reason that the revolutionary patriots sought to relieve the colonies of English rule. Thomas Paine wrote in “Common Sense,” “For as in absolute governments the king is law, so in free countries the law ought to be king; and there ought be no other.”

While it can be argued that the assertions represent what Mr. Trump has been in essence saying for a year now, that Mr. Trump’s lawyers make these assertions, even though they are supposedly steeped in the legal concepts that help make our country what it is and have sworn to uphold these concepts, is frightening indeed.

Raymond V. Rush, Stanardsville, Va.