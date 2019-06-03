Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III makes a statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, on May 29 at the Justice Department in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Regarding the May 30 news article “Pressure on Pelosi to back impeachment effort rises after news conference”:

Under Republican leadership, especially that of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the 2020 presidential election is vulnerable to Russian influence. To turn our attention to impeachment is to follow, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has argued, the path set by President Trump, a path described by David Von Drehle as “conflict and ratings, conflict and ratings” [“Democrats are trapped by their obsession,” op-ed, May 12].

Citizens, Democrats, fair-minded Republicans and the Democratic presidential nominees must argue first and foremost for the protection of our election process and the right to vote.

What is needed is not the ratings-driving conflict of impeachment but the detailed translation into policy of the actions that will protect the 2020 election. As law professor and blogger Glenn Harlan Reynolds wrote, “no vote counts unless it is counted.” Ask now why Mr. McConnell and the Republican Senate refuse to act to protect the process of voting — and don’t give up until you get an answer.

Jill Niebrugge-Brantley, Silver Spring

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, an essentially silent and unseen figure throughout his exhaustive two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, in his nine-minute live televised report might have begun to turn the tide that could lead to the unraveling of the Trump presidency.

Whether or not the weight of his appearance, in which he clearly stated that his inquiry did not clear the president of wrongdoing, helps to steer Congress toward impeachment, his brief talk did much to debunk much of the bias and subjectivity of the analysis of Attorney General William P. Barr and set a path for further congressional inquiry.

Mr. Mueller’s in-person, on-screen unequivocal defense of the law enforcement establishment and of his investigation, and his assertion of concrete conclusions regarding Russian meddling in our election, are likely to have a greater meaning to the majority of Americans than the special counsel’s widely touted but mostly unread 400-page report.

Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.