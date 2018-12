In David Von Drehle’s Dec. 16 op-ed, “This land is a hive of helpers,” I was surprised to see “timely access to effective and affordable health care” listed as one of Mr. Von Drehle’s “forever” (i.e., intractable) problems. Western European countries do not find providing high-quality and low-cost health care to all their citizens impossible. We in the United States could do it, as well, if we could find the political will.

Linda Gore, Gaithersburg