In her June 30 Outlook essay, “ ‘Tomboy’ is anachronistic. But the concept still has something to teach us.,” Lynne Stahl asked the question “Where, then, do tomboys fit in now?” Easy answer: They fit in Congress, in boardrooms, as chief executives, as president of the United States and in Lyon, France, on the soccer field winning the Women’s World Cup.

Margaret Davenport, Vienna

Read more letters to the editor.