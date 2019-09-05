David Von Drehle’s Sept. 1 op-ed, “Labor needs a better ground game,” called for unions to see themselves as partners with employers — a two-step dance that starts on the wrong foot with the second step. A brief look at Wikipedia on the list of AFL-CIO affiliated and nonaffiliated unions reveals about 60 affiliated and 10 unaffiliated unions. With a dance card like that, employers might be confused about whom to dance with, if they dance at all.

A better game plan would be for all 70 union leaders to go into a room with a chimney, lock the door and discuss until they agree to release five puffs of white smoke, signaling that they agreed to merge into five large, strong unions.

Those leaders are smart enough to figure out the details and put labor on the path to the best game plan.

No one wants to pay to watch a losing sports team. But they will pay premium prices to join a winning team.

Victor Ciuccio, Bethesda

David Von Drehle was partially correct regarding increased interest in union membership. If more unions were like the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, which operates a highly regarded apprentice training program that turns out certified journeyman electricians after “years of supervised training and instruction,” union membership would no doubt be a lot higher than it is now.

Compare IBEW with the United Auto Workers union, which has repeatedly failed to unionize Southern automobile assembly and parts plants over several years. In the case of the UAW, nonunion workers in these plants have repeatedly shown that they figure that they have a lot more to lose in voting in a national union than they could ever gain in increased benefits and job security.

Lawrence G. Karch, Gainesville

I agree with Steven Greenhouse’s analysis in his Sept. 1 Outlook essay, “Republicans pushed laws to gut unions. That could win them the election, too.,” about how unions have lost political power because of the failure of the Democratic Party to support them, but his analysis should have pointed out that unions have hurt themselves by not supporting Democratic candidates who would have supported them. When I ran for Maryland delegate as a Democrat in 2014, I was stunned while meeting with local union leaders to learn that they were more interested in my NRA rating (D) than my pro-union support.

My father, two grandfathers and five uncles had been union members, so I knew the benefits that union membership offered and strongly supported them. Union officials expressed concern that I would take away their guns, which I did not advocate. Instead, they supported my opponent, an incumbent Republican, who had repeatedly submitted right-to-work legislation in the General Assembly but had an NRA rating of A. Not surprisingly, I lost. Unions even failed to support one of their own union officers running for office in a neighboring county.

So, Mr. Greenhouse was right in saying that Democrats’ failure to support unions has hurt their political clout, but unions’ failure to support Democratic candidates has, in turn, not only lessened the political clout of the Democratic Party in key states but also resulted in a decline in their own status, membership and negotiating leverage.

Len Zuza, Solomons

