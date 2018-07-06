David Trone, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Maryland’s 6th District, talks with election judges at a polling location on June 26 in Frederick. (Bill Green/AP)

Changes to the congressional delegation happen infrequently in Maryland. Retirements are few and far between, and the opportunity to bring experienced yet new voices to Congress result in campaigns with far-reaching consequences to our state.

Now, with President Trump in the White House, Congress is our last stand in protecting Maryland’s families from the whims of this cruel administration.

I watched the primary campaigns for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District unfold with little attention from The Post and its editorial board, which did not endorse in the race, while local races of all manner, even down to school board, invited the participation of our local newspaper.

We have learned the painful lesson as a country, and acutely in the D.C. area with its many thousands of federal employees, that elections have consequences. We have watched Mr. Trump disassemble our government and expose our democratic underpinnings to elements of fraud and abuse.

And in reaction, all around the country, citizens in Democratic primaries are running for office, participating and voting, ready to send fighters to Congress, often using their civic action to vote for women, for people of color and for candidates who know how to stand up to Trump.

“Democracy Dies in Darkness” has been an important motto to The Post’s readers, and we are grateful for the outstanding investigative reporting. But why, in the campaign to elect a new member of Congress from Maryland, did The Post choose to be an off-stage actor?

Lisa Fuller, North Potomac

The writer is founder of MoCoWomen.