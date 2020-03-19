Let’s start with costs. Any assessments are wildly uncertain, but we know there will be many thousands of dead, hundreds of billions in lost production and national income, and immeasurable losses in human capital, as studies and research are disrupted. The United States and China will both be weakened, initially, but it’s unclear exactly how much.

Numbers are guesstimates. As of Thursday afternoon, China has reported 81,155 cases of covid-19 and 3,249 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States still measures quite low, with 11,274 cases and 157 deaths as of Thursday. But the U.S. numbers will go much higher. Researchers at Imperial College in London made a dire forecast that as many as 2.2 million Americans could die if social distancing and other mitigation measures aren’t successful.

Then there’s the economic cost: Goldman Sachs’s latest forecast is that China’s gross domestic product will decline 9 percent during the first quarter, a loss of more than $1 trillion in production and income and an unprecedented reversal for modern China. Goldman is predicting a 5 percent decline in U.S. GDP during the second quarter, when the pandemic effects hit hard. That would also represent a loss of over $1 trillion in output.

But there will be benefits from the pandemic, too, and this is where the analysis gets interesting. It’s likely that for a generation, the United States and China will both be better prepared for outbreaks of disease and other disasters. There will be better early-warning systems, better stockpiles of equipment, better vaccines and more resilient supply chains. Public health professionals will know more and have greater credibility when they make recommendations.

Will governance be more effective after the coronavirus catastrophe? That’s probably the most important factor in this net assessment. Will China become more transparent, so that party officials don’t suppress bad news and make the initial spread of disease worse than necessary? Will the United States have more competent political leadership, better planning and better government-led systems than the erratic, ad hoc podium performance we’re watching now, which has also spread disease unnecessarily?

The United States’ ability to improve government will be a kind of national character test: Will Americans look at the messy initial response to coronavirus and decide we need a stronger public sector? Or will people conclude that government is the problem? If the answer is the latter, then the net assessment becomes bleaker.

The world will take stock of the two systems after the pandemic threat recedes. Indeed, this crisis may be an inflection point, like World War II, that shapes a new order. In a sense, it’s a battle of narratives: Do people trust the American model — a free society that, although raucous, organizes itself spontaneously from its diverse, decentralized nodes to respond to crisis? Or do they prefer the Chinese brand, an authoritarian regime that may lie to its people but can mobilize society, top to bottom, relatively quickly?

This broad benchmarking of the United States and its main adversary was the initial mission of the Office of Net Assessment when it was chartered by President Richard M. Nixon. Under its legendary founder, Andrew Marshall, the group assessed likely U.S. and Soviet strength following a nuclear exchange — beyond the bland comparison of submarines and bombers that the military favored.

Marshall’s group, with its sharper analytical lens, was one of the first to see that the Soviet Union was much weaker economically and politically than conventional analysis suggested. Appreciation of that underlying Soviet frailty helped tip the Cold War balance toward the United States and its allies.

Where will the United States and China stand after the coronavirus crisis, not only in terms of capabilities but also in the world’s perceptions of their respective ability to act wisely and decisively in a crisis? Which system has hidden weaknesses that could be fatal?

China’s authoritarian system is turning a corner toward recovery. American democracy needs to show that a free society can make that same turn nimbly and quickly.