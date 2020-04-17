ON WEDNESDAY, what would have been Tax Day, many Americans who would have been wondering how much they had to send the Internal Revenue Service instead wondered how much they would get in stimulus bill money from Washington. The Post’s Heather Long and Michelle Singletary reported Thursday that many did not get as much as they were promised. Some got $1,200 checks for themselves but not the $500 for each under-17 dependent they were supposed to receive. Others, including many who used tax preparation services, got nothing at all because the IRS did not have their electronic bank account information. New electronic tools to help people get their money worked for some but not others. It will likely take much longer to dispatch paper checks to those to whom the IRS cannot send money via direct deposit, even as the nation’s economic situation gets more desperate and the need for immediate aid gets ever-more acute.