The Sept. 2 Metro article “School stirs uproar over claim to playing field” reported that the District is accepting $950,000 from a private school in exchange for allowing the school to have exclusive access to the field at certain prime times. Apparently, the District cannot or will not find the funds to accomplish the needed repairs and improvements to the field.

But the May 24 Metro article “D.C. dog park may be saved after all” reported that the District is quite willing to spend up to $2.5 million to acquire land for a dog park. The dog owners, who hijacked that plot of land in Columbia Heights, must have more influence than the students. What does this tell us about the District’s priorities?

Tony Magliero, Hyattsville

Growing up in Columbia Heights when resources were much more limited, I attended public school (Thaddeus Stevens) and private school (Maret). I am dismayed now watching some people needlessly pit kids in these two systems against each other in a dispute over the playing field at Jelleff Recreation Center in Georgetown.

While at Stevens, I benefited from after-school enrichment through the Higher Achievement program; at Maret, I received significant financial aid, including a Paul Berry Scholarship. I might not have gone on to attend college and law school if it were not for such generous, harmonized public and private support.

Maret helps kids like me. For 20 years, it has hosted the six-week Horizons enrichment program on their campus, which I have volunteered with; 130 public school students benefited just this summer. Maret also makes its gyms available to community organizations such as D.C. Stoddert Soccer. Moreover, I believe there wouldn’t be an athletic field at Jelleff today if Maret hadn’t stepped forward to invest in partnership with the District.

We can all do better by finding ways to work together, setting a positive example for our children on how to deal with limited resources.

David Opong-Wadee, Washington

