Regarding the Dec. 6 news article “Federal contract with HIV research hub is facing threat”:

This is outrageous. Anti-science. That a band of “conservatives” would seek to end funding of a program designed to bring relief and healing to living people because the research uses already unliving fetal material beggars description.

This research offers real hope for Parkinson’s and HIV — two devastating diseases affecting many people. The research will relieve suffering and save lives. On the other hand, the fetal tissue used does not represent any increase in abortions and is not replaceable by any other substance.

It is an aberration of logic and compassion to call this stance “pro-life.”

Rebecca Richards, Baltimore