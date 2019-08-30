Regarding the Aug. 29 front-page article “A dog park divides the rich and the powerful”:

While it was very amusing to read about the dog worries of Chevy Chase Village lawyers and real estate developers in this day and age, I — neither rich nor powerful — have to agree with one side: Excessive and prolonged barking might not amount to torture in the strictest sense, but it comes close, as does the seemingly constant barrage of lawn mowers and leaf blowers used by the landscaping companies some of the dog park opponents undoubtedly employ.

Neither Purina nor Iams, but maybe food for thought.

Lotte Fleck, Washington

Whoa! Our Chevy Chase Village deciders spent $134,000 on “upgrading” our tiny Brookville Road dog park? That we, the taxpayers, spent big bucks to reduce the play area, cover the ground with sharp pebbles that stick in the dogs’ paws and eliminate the preexisting shade while leaving in place, looming overhead, a giant black walnut tree that hurls down baseball-size missiles each fall? And now, the dogs are supposed to not bark? That’s like telling children at a playground not to giggle or yell to one another.

A visiting relative recently took my friendly 3-year-old hound, Shayna May, to the dog park at 3 p.m. on a Saturday. Within minutes, a designer-clad matron with a pedigreed chew-toy of a dog threatened to call the police if my playfully communicating Shayna May was not silenced immediately — or removed from the premises.

The complainant remained glaring from her bench seat, complaining to a companion, while their expensively pruned (um, groomed) four-legged accessories lay silently at their feet, without so much as a water bowl.

Does our otherwise well-behaved community need training in canine social norms such as running, wrestling (with mutual consent) and, duh, barking?

Judi Dash, Chevy Chase

It would seem that Maryland’s own Doug Gansler has been infected with the same virus that so many of our fellow Americans have. Whichever side of the issue on which you fall — the owners and lovers of barking dogs or those disturbed by the noise — at the very least, no one should exclaim about their opponent, “They should be put in jail.” Makes me a little curious about the decisions Mr. Gansler made as the attorney general of Maryland.

Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.