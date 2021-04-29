What is clear is that Puerto Rico was treated quite differently from other places — such as Florida or Texas — that had suffered hurricane damage and were in need of assistance. Mr. Trump used the excuse that the island was in bad shape before the hurricanes hit and that disaster aid had to be closely monitored because of local government corruption. But he could never hide his indifference or disdain for an island he never considered part of the United States. Who can forget the sight of him gleefully tossing paper towels to a crowd in Puerto Rico during a visit that was supposed to bring comfort in the deadly aftermath of Hurricane Maria? Turns out that sadly might have been the only time Mr. Trump lifted a finger to help anyone in Puerto Rico. Good that President Biden has moved quickly to free up billions in aid for an island still hurting from hurricane damage and discriminatory treatment.