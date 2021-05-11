Instead, reasonable gun-safety legislation languishes in the Senate because of opposition from Republicans focused on their narrow political interests. Measures that would expand and strengthen background checks for gun buyers are supported by a majority of Americans. But even as gun violence has surged, a number of Republican-led states are allowing the carrying of firearms without a permit, background check or any kind of training; Texas seems poised to become the latest state to join in this lunacy. And in a development that has gun-safety advocates justifiably worried, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case testing how far states may go in regulating whether an individual may carry a gun outside the home. Given the more conservative makeup of the court since its ruling a decade ago guaranteeing the right to own a gun in one’s home for self-defense, the outcome could well be a ruling that restricts or bars states from regulating the carrying of guns. Just what the country needs: more guns on the street.