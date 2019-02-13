Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker is sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 8. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Regarding the Feb. 9 news article “Democrats warn Whitaker: ‘Keep your hands off the Mueller investigation’ ”:

Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker’s testimony during the Judiciary Committee hearing last week was an insult to the House of Representatives — Democrats and Republicans. His arrogant remark to the chairman — “Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up” — demonstrated no respect for the institution; it was flagrant contempt for Congress. At the very least, his performance was juvenile and extremely unprofessional. He disgraced himself and his office.

Bill Bosley, Lorton