The Feb. 29 Metro article “ Va. man renounces racist views at sentencing ” encapsulated the intricacies and depth woven into our country’s history. The article reported on a young man who became so engulfed in the ideology of white supremacy that he decided to join another white supremacist group immediately following the law enforcement crackdown on his old division and subsequently renounced said ideologies just before his sentencing hearing. I looked at his sudden change with a critical eye, with my instinctual compass classifying his act as that of deceit, trickery and lies.

As I firmly judged this young man, I took a step back to analyze it from a broader perspective. The characterization of this young man as a liar will not solve the bigger problems at hand; there are no laws put in place to protect African Americans from hatred and harassment spewed on them constantly.

These white supremacist groups, whose intent is the radical preservation of the white race, continue a false, demeaning narrative — that skin color and appearance are threats to national security — and are a threat to African American citizens of the United States. 

Marion Amoah, Alexandria