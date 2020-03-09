As I firmly judged this young man, I took a step back to analyze it from a broader perspective. The characterization of this young man as a liar will not solve the bigger problems at hand; there are no laws put in place to protect African Americans from hatred and harassment spewed on them constantly.
These white supremacist groups, whose intent is the radical preservation of the white race, continue a false, demeaning narrative — that skin color and appearance are threats to national security — and are a threat to African American citizens of the United States.
Marion Amoah, Alexandria