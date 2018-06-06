In his June 3 Sunday Opinion column, Dana Milbank claimed that with President Trump’s racist remarks, we are witnessing “the death throes of white hegemony.” I have no quarrel with this statement. But I believe that in the statements and positions of many liberal Democrats I see a confusion of Western culture with white supremacy. They seem to think that to end white hegemony they must displace Western culture. Let us be very clear: Western culture is the baby; white supremacy is the bathwater.

Western culture began in Sumer, in modern-day southern Iraq. Sumer was at the crossroads of civilization with many competing cultures. The alphabet was first developed by the Phoenicians, who had trading routes on the Mediterranean. The trading business requires record-keeping. Democracy first arose in Greece, another Western area. Democracy requires the populace to be literate: The alphabet facilitates this process. In China, literacy was restricted to the upper class, who had the free time in their childhood to learn the 40,000 characters of the Chinese language. There was no hope for the ordinary farmer to find the time to manage this task.

So, yes, most of this world’s greatest science, literature, music, engineering and philosophy originated in the West (the Eastern Mediterranean and Western Europe). This does not prove anything about members of the white race other than that they were fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time. We can throw them out, but let us not throw out what they produced.

Bruce Herbert, McLean