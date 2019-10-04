The inaction over white supremacy is a byproduct of misdirected concern [“Confronting white supremacy,” Sept. 21, editorial]. Right-wing extremism is not one person standing on a street corner holding a sign that says “White is right.” It is deeper than that. It is a violation of humanity, yet it has been widely underestimated and allowed to fester within the very country that resents it. Why do we let this happen?
White supremacy has escalated to acts of terrorism, but whenever it lands on the front page, it isn’t seen as a matter of public security. Hate crimes are committed, lives are taken, yet we still value the political drama over our own safety. Do the lives lost mean nothing?
Thomas Vu, Falls Church
