The inaction over white supremacy is a byproduct of misdirected concern [“Confronting white supremacy,” Sept. 21, editorial]. Right-wing extremism is not one person standing on a street corner holding a sign that says “White is right.” It is deeper than that. It is a violation of humanity, yet it has been widely underestimated and allowed to fester within the very country that resents it. Why do we let this happen?