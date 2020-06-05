We white women often get a pass in the popular imagination. “Patriarchy made her do it.” Nah, not always. That’s a pernicious misconception.
In her recent book, “They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South,” historian Stephanie Jones-Rogers meticulously documents the ways that married white women deftly used law, contracts, and formal and informal marketplaces to profit from the labor of enslaved people. Need a pretty new dress? Sell a human! Some of those ladies also relished vicious cruelty, even over their husbands’ protests. And they created a vastly profitable enterprise from the breast milk of enslaved women — something the patriarchs benefited from only indirectly.
Yes, there are unequal power structures. But white women’s own lust for power, comfort and importance does not derive wholly from white men or male power structures. It dwells within us all.
And look at the world it has helped create.
Joyce Lombardi, Baltimore