In his Dec. 24 op-ed, “We succeeded in Syria. Now it’s time to leave.,” Keith Kellogg exposed an amazing ability to ignore the cognitive dissonance that accompanies most rational thought. In one breath, he said we succeeded in Syria and should leave, and yet in the next, he said we must face the threat of a resurgent Russia. In what universe does ceding vast influence and control in the Middle East to Russia (not to mention Iran), by unexpectedly pulling out and abandoning our allies, count as “facing” this threat?

Lenny Rudow, Edgewater

Keith Kellogg claimed in his Dec. 24 op-ed that the United States succeeded in Syria, so now it’s time to leave. One can only wonder what he is watching other than Fox News.

The battle in Syria continues because the Kurds — our supposed allies and friends — continue to fight for their freedom from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his tyranny. Who will support them now that our troops are gone? Mr. Assad, his allies in Russia and the remaining forces of the Islamic State now have a blank check to do whatever they please to the long-suffering Kurds and others in Syria. Who will stop them? How is it possible for Mr. Kellogg to believe our security interests are best served by leaving our allies in Syria high and dry?

The battle for freedom and security in Syria is far from over. And, again, the Trump administration will act on the whim of the president despite the advice from knowledgeable experts and all the evidence to the contrary.

It has been said the president’s primary responsibility to the country is to keep it safe. Decisions to withdraw prematurely from Syria don’t make us safe.

Jared Wermiel, Silver Spring

Keith Kellogg, the vice president’s national security adviser, claimed that President Trump came into office and devised a strategy to fight the Islamic State, retake the caliphate’s capital in Raqqa, Syria, and do so with minimal U.S. boots on the ground. Mr. Trump may have had such a strategy in mind when he arrived in the Oval Office. As it happens, it’s also the one he inherited from former president Barack Obama.

When Mr. Trump took office, the Islamic State had been largely ejected from its other stronghold in Mosul, Iraq, and the campaign to isolate Raqqa was already underway. Mr. Trump deserves credit for maintaining the strategy — with some adjustments — but the effort to whitewash the successful counter-Islamic State campaign that preceded his tenure is laughable.

Mr. Kellogg claimed that fighting terrorism remains critical and that “we will fight at places and times of our choosing.” As he knows from his decades of military service, however, the enemy gets a vote. And though the territory under its control has been greatly diminished, the Islamic State remains a threat to U.S. and Western interests. The abrupt abandonment of our partners in this fight is an error we will likely come to regret.

Brian P. McKeon, Washington

The writer was principal deputy undersecretaryof defense for policy from August 2014 to January 2017 and acting undersecretary from June 2016 to January 2017.