People line up at the Ben & Jerry's "Yes on 4" truck in Miami last month. Florida voters passed Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to people with past felony convictions. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Regarding Michael Gerson’s Nov. 13 op-ed, “Florida finally gets it right”:

If you’re not willing to follow the law yourself, then you should not have a role in making the law for everyone else, which is what you do, directly or indirectly, when you vote. Mr. Gerson implied that Florida’s law was racially motivated, but a federal court of appeals ruled in 2005 that it was not. We have certain minimum, objective standards of responsibility and commitment to our laws that we require before entrusting someone with a role in the solemn enterprise of self-government. Children, noncitizens and the mentally incapacitated don’t meet those standards — and neither do those who commit serious crimes against their fellow citizens.

Yes, the right to vote should be restored when a felon has served his or her full sentence and shows he or she has turned over a new leaf by going some period of time without committing a new crime. It should not be restored automatically on release from prison on the assumption that a new leaf has been turned over, because, unfortunately, most of those released from prison will be returning.

Automatic reenfranchisement misses the opportunity to discourage recidivism by incentivizing good behavior.

Roger Clegg, Falls Church

The writer is president and general counsel of the Center for Equal Opportunity.

Voters in Florida, where the race for U.S. senator still is undecided while ballots are counted, have returned the voting franchise to felons who have served their time. Isn’t it time to grant the right to vote for senators to citizens who live in the District? Yes, we have our nonvoting delegate, but taxpayers in the District continue to live under the burden of taxation without representation in Congress.

There are more citizens in the District than in Wyoming and Vermont. Yet the citizens in those places have two senators and a representative. Worse still, Congress routinely imposes restrictions on how the District uses local tax dollars.

Isn’t it time that citizens in the nation’s capital are granted voting representation in Congress? It seems our only “crime” is that we might vote for Democrats. Are Republicans so unsure of their worth that they are afraid to compete for our votes?

Noam Stopak, Washington