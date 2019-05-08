Regarding Megan McArdle’s May 5 op-ed, “A hard truth about Medicare-for-all”:

Ms. McArdle used public opinion polls and assumed public reaction to support her argument against Medicare-for-all. She cited polls that say “roughly 7 out of 10 Americans report that they’re fairly satisfied” with the quality of their health coverage. But to make a valid argument, she should have given evidence of less-positive public opinion regarding Medicare. She would need a poll that asked a sample of those who have experience with Medicare: “Are you satisfied?”; “Did you have to change doctors when you turned 65 and went on Medicare?”; “Would you like to change to a private plan where part of your premium would go to pay stockholders?”; and “Have you, or anyone you know, been denied care when showing your Medicare card as proof of insurance?”

As for Ms. McArdle’s citing of problems with Obamacare and the British health system, they are non sequiturs; they are nothing like Medicare.

David E. RePass, Charlottesville

The May 2 PowerPost article “Medicare-for-all system would be expensive and ‘complicated,’ CBO finds” failed to acknowledge just how inhumane, inefficient and ineffective our current health-care system is. As an April 30 House hearing highlighted, the unfortunate reality is that the United States spends nearly twice as much on health care, in terms of gross domestic product, as our closest allies. And we do this while having among the worst health-care outcomes of such countries, including lower life expectancy, higher infant mortality rates and higher unmet health-care needs due to cost.

According to researchers at the University of Massachusetts Political Economy Research Institute, Medicare-for-all would save about $5 trillion over a decade through a variety of mechanisms, including reducing high administrative costs and negotiating lower prescription-drug prices. It’s no wonder that for-profit corporations are opposed to a health-care system focused on the well-being of the American people instead of on lining their pockets.

Eagan Kemp, Washington

The writer is the health-care policy advocate at Public Citizen.