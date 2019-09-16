Gary Abernathy continues to try to explain why some Ohioans remain fervent supporters of President Trump when many “think his style isn’t our Midwest, modest, humility style.” In his Sept. 13 Friday Opinion column, “Breaking from Trump isn’t so easy,” Mr. Abernathy wrote that they believe the president is going to look out for them.

Well, the previous president was doing just that. In 2017, the Center for Community Solutions reported: “Looking at Census insurance data is a great example of how policy can truly move the needle on issues facing our communities. The Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion have allowed hundreds of thousands of Ohioans to access the health care they need, and the number of people impacted by this policy grows each year.”

The current president said about his health-insurance plan that no one would lose coverage, there would be insurance for everyone, and health care would be a “lot less expensive” for everyone.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated 14 million people would lose coverage immediately under the new plan.

I hope Mr. Abernathy will remind Ohioans that a Democrat was looking out for them and actually produced results, not empty promises.

Craig Hoogstra, Washington

