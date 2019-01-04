When Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency, I turned to my friend and said, “It’s all over.” Not for one moment did I think that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would win. Why? I knew instinctively that Mr. Trump had no morals and, therefore, would smash anything on his way to power. Meanwhile, I was continually dismayed by the thoughtless attention the media brought to him on a platter, as if it were a joke, featuring him everywhere. His rallies were unmatched in energy and celebrated by the media.

To win the presidency, it will take not a sincere, good, smart, devoted policy wonk with great ideas but a tough, smart social-media genius who is undaunted by Mr. Trump. We need a leader who is capable of doing mental jujitsu with Trump on the national stage, someone who can use and elegantly redirect attack energy instead of directly opposing it.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may be liked by some pundits — so far, James Downie [“ ‘Warren 2020’ is good for Democrats,” blog excerpt, Jan. 1] and Eugene Robinson [“The jockeying begins for Democrats,” op-ed, Jan. 1]. But she is not equipped any more than Ms. Clinton was to win. When Mr. Trump called Ms. Warren “Pocahontas,” Ms. Warren could have laughed and said, “I’m honored; she is one of my heroes” or responded with a wry or ironic remark. Instead, she played right into his hands by releasing her DNA report.

While I admire Ms. Warren’s ideas and energies, she has not shown thus far that she can outwit and outsmart him. Mr. Trump is our Goliath. The door is open for our David (or Delilah) to win this presidency.

Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac