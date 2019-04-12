Regarding the April 10 Economy & Business article, “How do you stop annoying robocalls to your landline?”:

I, too, am annoyed with the bother of my phone ringing several times a day. But here is my question: What the heck are the people behind these calls getting out of their efforts? Sales? Really? No matter what was offered, if I had the misfortune of actually hearing a pitch, I would reject it simply because of the method used to reach me. Who would buy anything from such an annoying, invasive method of communication?

Blanche Deasy, Ocean Pines, Md.