The Nov. 8 editorial “What can the sanctions do? ” said there is a case to be made for tougher sanctions on Iran because of its regional “aggressions” despite Tehran stringently adhering to the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Among the reasons cited are Iran’s military support for the popular Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Houthis are fighting against a sustained and brutal air campaign by the Saudis. Iran may be sending missiles to Lebanon, but Hezbollah hasn’t fired a rocket at Israel since the 2006 war, and its arsenal serves as a deterrent.

Iran, despite being denounced for cheating on the Non-Proliferation Treaty and for being a “bad actor,” has remained the faithful party to the JCPOA and all of its provisions. The United States, however, has been shown to have zero regard for political agreements it has signed.

Yousef Bozorgmehr, Wilmington, Del.