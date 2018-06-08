The June 2 front-page article “Summit with Kim will go forward, Trump announces,” about reinstatement of the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was accompanied by a photograph of Trump and two others. The man to Trump’s right was identified as Kim Yong Chol, described in the article as a top Kim aide. But the woman to Trump’s left was ignored in the caption.

Naming the two men in the photo but leaving out the woman, who is equally prominent in the picture, was pure and raw sexism. Even if she is “only” a translator, spouse or aide, her role obviously is important, and The Post’s failure to name her is jaw-dropping.

If The Post doesn’t want to be part of the problem, it should identify all individuals in the foreground of a photo.

Diana Ohlbaum, Washington