Regarding the June 24 Travel article “Unplugged among the Amish”:

Gosh, who knew that growing up on a farm all those years ago was an “authentic experience”? My family and I thought it was just good, old-fashioned hard work and life! But I am grateful to The Post for providing a term that is the antithesis to “virtual reality,” which I am still trying to wrap this hoary old head around.

Next time I go to the antique or thrift store and see items my parents and grandparents used in everyday living, I will think of them instead as artifacts of “authentic experiences.”

Charles Walton, Takoma Park