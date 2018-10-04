“Know thyself” is a phrase commonly attributed to Socrates. In his Oct. 2 op-ed, “The rumbling volcano that the left doesn’t hear,” Hugh Hewitt cited with approval a quote, which stated, “We’re about to enter the red zone” of “bitterness and hatred of citizens toward fellow citizens.” He then proceeded to blame solely Democrats for this divide.

But to address this problem, it would have been more helpful for Mr. Hewitt to “know thyself.” Specifically, it would have been helpful for Mr. Hewitt to consider how he and others of his political persuasion have contributed to our country’s current political divide. To start with, he might consider a previous column of his in which he lauded the Senate’s refusal to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Lawrence Blaskopf, Chevy Chase

Hugh Hewitt, in his Oct. 2 op-ed, called for more good-faith debate over public policy and a return to constitutional principles. Is that what was exhibited by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the GOP when they stole a critical Supreme Court appointment from then-President Barack Obama?

Mr. Hewitt is correct that a lack of good faith can lead to eventual reciprocation; we are witnessing that reaction now. People of principle on the left are absolutely fed up with those on the right who will apparently cross any line to get what they want.

Decent Americans on the left are no longer going to settle for being polite and hoping for the best. If character assassination occurred last week, it was done by Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to himself. His petulant ranting, conspicuous lying, clear partisanship and lack of self-control were themselves disqualification to sit on the highest court in the land. If this had been an interview for any other important position, his application would have been denied based solely on his performance after the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford. That he was reading from carefully prepared notes made his comments even more disturbing.

Mr. Hewitt was also correct about a second point: November will tell.

David Dunn, Fairfax Station