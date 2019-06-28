For more than 40 years, my family and I have lived in the Southridge neighborhood of McLean, at the end of a wonderfully woodsy cul-de-sac. We moved to the suburbs to avoid congestion and the noisy roar and pollution of traffic. We walk whenever possible and use the Metro in close-by West Falls Church quite often.

Picking up my husband at the Metro station used to take me about seven minutes. One day recently, it took me more than an hour. Our residential street has seemingly become a major commuter highway. Parallel roads have befallen a similar fate.

My neighbors and I believe that the extreme toll prices on Interstate 66, which was built as a commuter highway, are to blame. Residents of Fairfax County who paid for I-66 with their tax dollars are not willing to spend the additional, ridiculously high rates that have been levied. So they are using our neighborhood street to commute instead.

This is not acceptable to the residents. Something must be done to alleviate this problem. We know that traffic in general has increased, not least because the local supervisors issue more and more building permits for every little piece of grass left. Increased normal traffic is to be expected, but not the pattern we experience every evening. Reduce the toll prices on I-66.

Ingrid Wrausmann, McLean

Read more letters to the editor.