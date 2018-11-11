I found the assertion in the Nov. 9 Metro article “Elrich’s long to-do list might include conciliation” that Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich now “must repair relations with the business community as he prepares to govern” a little strange. Shouldn’t that be reversed? Shouldn’t the business community and others, such as Nancy Floreen, an independent candidate for county executive, try to mend fences with him?

I may have missed it, but I don’t recall Mr. Elrich using vitriolic language to describe his opponent. I would hope that The Post, which endorsed his opponent, Ms. Floreen, who ran a rather negative campaign, and the business community that tried to belittle him as dangerous would offer up the first olive branch and let the new county executive do his job.

Malcolm Wilson, Silver Spring

The Nov. 9 Metro article warning Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich that he should quickly conciliate “business and development leaders” was reminiscent of President Trump’s view that big Democratic gains in the congressional races somehow strengthened the Trump mandate. Apparently The Post, which shocked many of us with its negative coverage of Mr. Elrich and its endorsement of renegade, developer-financed independent candidate Nancy Floreen, wants to scare Mr. Elrich and all the voters who agree with him that our wealthy, healthy, well-educated community should not put business interests above education, equity and the environment.

Sorry, but we are a democracy, and the people call the shots.

Steve France, Cabin John